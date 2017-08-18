Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

On Thursday, the 26-year-old actress shared a touching handwritten note on Instragram, paying tribute to SJ. It reads: “On Monday we tragically lost one of our own – Joi SJ Harris. My heart has been breaking the past two days and I have been searching what to say or do. “I know that what I feel is nothing compared to what her loves ones, friends + family are feeling.’ “My heart and my love goes out to her and them all. The cast and crew send peace, healing, and their deepest condolences.”

According to reports, SJ had completed the motorcycle trick four times before she lost control of her bike on the fifth attempt and crashed through the glass of Shaw Tower in Jack Poole Plaza. An eyewitness claimed that, on the last take, the bike appeared to accelerate when it was supposed to slow down as she took a corner. SJ was was not wearing a helmet as the character does not wear one in the scene in question. Production was immediately shut down, but filming on the big budget sequel has now resumed.

Lead star Ryan Reynolds has also paid tribute to the stuntwoman on Twitter following the tragic accident. He wrote: “Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We’re heartbroken, shocked, and devastated... but recognise nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them ― along with each and every person she touched in this world.”