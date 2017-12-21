A modelling agency shooting a campaign featuring models in bathing suits is a common occurrence in the fashion industry, but Zebedee Management’s #EverybodyBeautiful campaign stands out from the crowd.

All their models have disabilities - and wear them with pride.

The #EverybodyBeautiful campaign aims to uplift and empower not only the models, actors and performers represented, but also others who have disabilities.

Laura Johnson told HuffPost UK the reason she co-founded the agency with Zoe Proctor, was because they felt “people with disabilities were not being fairly represented in the media.”

“We found that there were few agencies who could offer a specialist service to people with disabilities,” she explained.