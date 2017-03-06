Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the Zeebrugge ferry disaster, which claimed 193 lives. At about 6pm on March 6 1987, the Townsend Thoresen roll-on, roll-off ferry The Herald Of Free Enterprise turned over on its side outside Zeebrugge, Belgium, as it set out for Dover, Kent. Heroics by crew and passengers led to the majority of those on board surviving, but more than 150 passengers and nearly 40 crew on the British-flagged vessel perished.

Photonews via Getty Images Rescuers on top of the wreck of the MS Herald of Free Enterprise on March 7, 1987 in Zeebrugge, Belgium

At St Mary The Virgin Church in Dover on Monday, relatives will attend a service to remember those who died in what was the worst peacetime British maritime disaster in living memory. Among those attending will be Kim Spooner, whose aunt and uncle Neil “Billy” Spooner, 37, and Mary Smith, 44, died after taking advantage of a cut-price Continental day-trip offer in a newspaper. Ms Spooner, 38, from Essex, said: “I was eight years old at the time and I can remember it like it was yesterday. “I knew that it was something absolutely terrible.

BORIS HORVAT via Getty Images It is 30 years since the tragedy

“The worst bit was waiting for news because we were obviously in a time when there were no mobile phones and no internet. “For them, it was a spur of the moment trip. It wasn’t a planned thing. They lived in Essex so lived quite close to the coast. It was fate. “They could have gone the day before or the day after. Their deaths have completely affected my life, and how I form relationships. “They were like a second mum and dad to me, and we were a really close-knit unit. I have never recovered from it to be honest. “I get quite angry when I hear it described as a freak accident because it wasn’t. There were people and corporations to blame. It’s as simple as that.”

PA Kim Spooner with a floral tribute to her lost loved ones

On Sunday, a service was held at St Donaas Church in Zeebrugge, jointly-led by the Reverend Alexander Eberson, chaplain of the Port of Zeebrugge, who said: “The disaster had a huge impact on Zeebrugge and still does.” A public inquiry confirmed the ferry had left Zeebrugge with its bow doors open, allowing water to flood the car deck, and the crew member responsible for closing them was asleep at the time. A number of the heroes of the disaster received awards, including a George Medal for ex-policeman Andrew Parker. He became known as “the human bridge” after saving his wife, his 12-year-old daughter and about 20 other passengers who walked over his body to safety.

PA Survivor Andrew Parker during a reading on the 25th anniversary of the tragedy