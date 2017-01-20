There is not a single black academic working in senior management at any British university, according to new employment records that reveal a shocking lack of representation in the sector. Figures released by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) suggest there are currently no black managers, directors or senior officials at UK universities - and that there haven’t been for the past three years. Of the 565 academics working in top management roles during 2015/16, 90% were white. Only 15 were Asian, while 10 identified as “other including mixed” and 30 chose not to reveal their ethnicity.

baona via Getty Images Employment records have exposed a shocking lack of representation at the top of the university sector

Further analysis by the Guardian has shown that universities currently employ more black staff as cleaners, receptionists or porters than as lecturers or professors. While there are 3,205 black academics, 3,215 black people work in manual or secretarial jobs at higher education institutions. Among white university staff academics outnumber clerical and manual employees more than 2:1. The last time HESA documented black staff in senior positions at UK universities was between 2012 and 2013, when five officials were recorded. Rounding means the true figure could have been as low as three. However, HESA says its policy of rounding their data means the zero figure recorded this year could represent up to two black academics. Valerie Amos, director of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), potentially represents 100% of black academics working in senior management.

Denis Balibouse / Reuters SOAS director Valerie Amos is one of the only black academics working in senior management