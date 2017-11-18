Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets of Zimbabwe’s capital on Saturday to celebrate the anticipated fall of Robert Mugabe. There was singing, dancing and even hugging of soldiers in an extraordinary outpouring of elation as pressure mounted on the country’s 93-year-old president to resign. Mugabe, the only ruler Zimbabwe has known since independence from Britain in 1980, has been holed up in his lavish ‘Blue Roof’ compound, from where he has watched support from his Zanu-PF party, the security services and the people evaporate in the wake of a military seizure of power on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

JEKESAI NJIKIZANA via Getty Images A woman reacts as people march with an armoured vehicle on the streets of Harare

JEKESAI NJIKIZANA via Getty Images Zimbabweans are anticipating the fall of Robert Mugabe

Mugabe has held on to power for 37 years. “These are tears of joy,” Frank Mutsindikwa, 34, told Reuters, holding aloft the Zimbabwean flag. “I’ve been waiting all my life for this day. Free at last. We are free at last.” Some held aloft placards reading “No to Mugabe dynasty” and pumping their fists in the air in a sign of freedom. Others embraced the soldiers who seized power, shouting “Thank you! Thank you!” in scenes unthinkable even a week ago. “These are our leaders now,” said Remember Moffat, 22, waving a picture of army commander Constantino Chiwenga and Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former vice president whose sacking this month precipitated the military intervention. “My dream is to see a new Zimbabwe. I’ve only known this tyrant called Mugabe my whole life.”

JEKESAI NJIKIZANA via Getty Images People cheer a passing Zimbabwe Defence Force military vehicle

Mugabe had been under house arrest since the army takeover on Wednesday, but on Friday he made his first public appearance at a graduation ceremony of a university of which he is chancellor. The ruling ZANU-PF called on Friday for Mugabe to resign, the main state newspaper The Herald reported, in a clear sign that the 93-year-old leader’s authority has gone. Mugabe is admired by some in Africa as an elder statesman and anti-colonial hero. But many more at home and abroad revile him as a dictator happy to resort to violence to retain power and to run a once-promising economy into the ground. The Herald, a normally loyal Mugabe mouthpiece, said ZANU-PF branches in all 10 provinces were also calling for Mugabe’s wife Grace, whose ambitions to succeed her husband have outraged the military and much of the country, to resign from the party.

- via Getty Images Robert Mugabe attended a university graduation ceremony in his first public appearance since the military takeover that appeared to signal the end of his 37-year reign