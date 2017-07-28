Zoe Ball has shared a tribute to her boyfriend Billy Yates, on the three month anniversary of his unexpected death.

She’s now posted a tribute to Billy on Instagram:

A post shared by Zoe Ball (@zeebeezoobee) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

Underneath the snap, she wrote: “Miss my Happy Feets Boy so. Big time loving you always @billwahweewoo 3 months today. Ever grateful for all the love & support.”

After a series of hashtags - including #healing #acceptance #recovery #gratitude #memories #love and #mentalhealth” - she added: “I wish I had a time machine.”

Zoe has spoken about Billy, who she is believed to have begun dating in February, a number of times since his death, and on the day of his funeral she posted a picture on Instagram.

A post shared by Zoe Ball (@zeebeezoobee) on May 22, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

The snap showed Billy on a sunny beach and the TV star added the caption: “Goodnight my beautiful Boy. I’ll be loving you always.”

Upon returning to Radio 2, Zoe thanked listeners for their support.

“So glad to be back here at Radio 2 - if a little wobbly - bear with me today,” she said.

“As most of you know I’ve been away for the past four weeks - been a pretty tough time actually, having lost my dear, dear boyfriend, Billy.

“I would really like to thank you, the listeners, for all your kind thoughts and for reaching out with love. Especially many of you who’ve experienced your own loss and grief in similar circumstances.

“Your messages have meant the world to us all, so, I send you all love from the bottom of my heart.”

Useful websites and helplines: Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk

