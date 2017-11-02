Zoe Ball has marked the six-month anniversary of her late boyfriend Billy Yates’ death with a poignant post on her Instagram page.

In May, it was revealed that Zoe was mourning the loss of her partner, after he took his own life at the age of 40, having previously been suffering from depression.

Six months on, Zoe has now shared a short post paying her respects to Billy, lamenting the loss, but taking solace in the fact that he is now “at peace”.