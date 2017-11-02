Zoe Ball has marked the six-month anniversary of her late boyfriend Billy Yates’ death with a poignant post on her Instagram page.
In May, it was revealed that Zoe was mourning the loss of her partner, after he took his own life at the age of 40, having previously been suffering from depression.
Six months on, Zoe has now shared a short post paying her respects to Billy, lamenting the loss, but taking solace in the fact that he is now “at peace”.
Sharing a selfie of the two of them, Zoe wrote: “6 months today… no time at all, yet so so long to be without you & your wondrous ways, your love, your gorgeous monkey face, your voice, your laughter, your daftness, your glorious commentary on the worlds shenanigans, your mess, your big bear hugs & your dancing feets.
“You are so missed monkey. At times its impossible to comprehend what has happened. But you are at peace, and we can take comfort from that. And we all get a little bit stronger every day. Small steps eh.? [sic]”
Zoe added: “You are forever in our hearts & always in my pocket Snoops. Keep shining up there for us. Love you beautiful one.”
The ‘It Takes Two’ presenter also took the opportunity to thank those who have been sending her messages since Billy’s death, concluding: “You have all helped me more than you could ever imagine. sending love back to all. Keep sharing, keep listening and let’s keep on campaigning to find the support needed for those living with [depression].”
Zoe previously shared a similar post three months on from Billy’s death, admitting at the time she “wished she had a time machine”.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk