Zoe Ball has thanked fans for their support following the tragic death of her boyfriend, Billy Yates.
The presenter’s management team shared a message on behalf of Zoe on their official Twitter page on Wednesday.
The statement reads: “On behalf of Zoe Ball, we would like to thank everyone for the kind messages and support during a very difficult time.”
The 40-year-old cameraman was found dead at his home in Putney, South London last Thursday evening.
The following day, Zoe took to Instagram to share a picture of a pink flower, which she captioned: “My sweet love”.
A friend told The Sun: “She is overcome with grief, utterly devastated. Billy made her happy again after her marriage broke down.
“This feels so unfair as Zoe had finally found happiness with Billy and had so many exciting plans for their future.”
The couple met in February following Zoe’s split from her husband of 18 years, Norman Cook, AKA DJ Fatboy Slim, last September.
In an official statement, a police spokesperson said Billy’s death was not being treated as suspicious.
The statement read: “Police were called to a residential address in Putney, South London at 18.40 on Thursday 4th May, to reports of a man found deceased.
“Officers attended alongside staff from the London Ambulance Service, and a man believed to be aged 40 was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The circumstances are not being treated as suspicious, and the coroner has been informed.”
Zoe will miss her live Saturday afternoon BBC Radio 2 show again this weekend, with Suzi Perry sitting in for her.
Useful websites and helplines:
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk