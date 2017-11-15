Boots Reduces Price Of Zoella's Advent Calendar As She Explains The Cost Was Not Her Decision

Boots has responded to customers’ anger over the price of Zoella’s advent calendar by reducing it from £50 to £25. YouTube favourite Zoe Sugg, A.K.A Zoella, has also issued an apology to irate fans, explaining she was not involved in the decision over how much the calendar would cost. “I don’t want people to think that I’m, like, sat at home, like, counting 50 pounds every time someone buys this calendar thinking that was a conscious decision that I made to rip people off,’ she said in a video hosted on her MoreZoella channel.

Many people thought the calendar was overpriced and were shook at Zoella - their favourite girl next door - for putting such an a pricey product out there for them to buy. Of course these complaints can be found in the land of all clap-backs: Twitter.

I love Zoe as a youtuber but that advent calendar was a rip off — Cody.L | 😜 (@CodyCodylowe) November 14, 2017

exactly, it's grim that she's happy to profit from such an awful product November 14, 2017

In response to the outrage, Boots released a statement saying they’re “sorry to hear that the price of the Zoella 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar has disappointed a number of customers” and that they “always listen to feedback.” “We will be offering the product at half price during our Christmas promotion, where the calendar will be on sale for £25.00 from Thursday 16 November,” the statement read. “The Zoella lifestyle advent calendar is full of 12 exclusive treats which are all clearly listed on boots.com and cannot be purchased separately.” Some fans were quick to leap to her defence though. and Zoella herself explained on YouTube that she was not involved in setting a price for the calendar. “The last thing I want to do is anger, upset or disappoint anyone, because that was not my intention in the slightest,” she said. “The price of any product is up to a retailer. I know that there are some of you who might not have known that – even my mum didn’t realise that. ” One Twitter user agrees with this logic.

She doesn’t decided on prices do you not know how retail works? And how many companies and teams are involved? They all have to be paid, the products have to be made, the packaging has to be made. prices are based on all these things not Zoe saying yeah I want to charge this 🙄 — Nadia Alaoui (@Nads_1989) November 15, 2017

