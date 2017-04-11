Zoella And Michelle Phan Top The First Ever List Of The Highest Earning Beauty Bloggers

How much money beauty bloggers actually make has long been a secretive subject.

But for the first-time ever Forbes has released a ‘Top Influencers list’ and there is some serious dollar being made.

According to the report, the combined reach of the 30 influencers - categorised into beauty, fitness and home - extends to “250 million social media followers”, and “some can make as much as $300,000 [£240,000] per YouTube video”.

Working with analytics firm Traackr and social insight platform Captiv8, they’ve analysed and estimated “each candidate’s potential for earnings per post according to the size of their following.” With the inclusion of endorsements, book deals and more.

But you won’t find any Kardashians or Jenners on the list. Forbes have only considered influencers who have built their online empires from starting at the bottom and by using a social media platform - such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube - as a springboard to Internet success.

The list will be published quarterly - focusing on ten influencers from different categories each time.

Here are the top 10 biggest earning beauty social media stars:

1. Zoe Sugg (Zoella)