A Zoo In LA Has Sparked A 'Lecturing Gorilla' Meme And It's Comedy Gold

A zoo in America has sparked a hilarious new gorilla meme and Twitter cannot get enough of it.

The Los Angeles Zoo caused a flurry of social media activity over the weekend when it tweeted a photo of one of its gorillas, with users declaring the primate was clearly “lecturing” visitors.

“This gorilla looks like he decided to have his undergraduate philosophy lecture outside since it’s a nice day,” one Reddit user commented.

When the top pic on @reddit is from last week's Roaring Night at the #LAZoo! 🦍 https://t.co/eKDuc3E45X pic.twitter.com/QIoMN6ui1t — Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) June 25, 2017

The candid shot of the chatty gorilla, taken during the zoo’s ‘Roaring Night’ event last week, quickly took off, with people on Twitter clamouring to share what they thought he was really saying:

"... I guess my point is, there was room for Jack on that door in Titanic. Rose could've moved over so he didn't have to freeze to death." pic.twitter.com/MxK3wCXcXD — Michael Tiberi (@MichaelJTiberi) June 25, 2017

"Thanks for coming, I'll keep this brief. I'm not looking to name names but I want to talk to you all about the state of the shared kitchen" pic.twitter.com/TsF0Q8IwoD — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) June 25, 2017

The only TED Talk I'd pay to see pic.twitter.com/vVSE0Oh5e7 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 25, 2017

By 1988, the scene was dead. Rampling was a household name and the tablets were shit. Still, 87 tho. What a rush.



pic.twitter.com/Knds7UD5hT — Fourfoot (@fourfoot) June 25, 2017

"So basically the gist of the meme, such as it is, is that the gorilla kind of looks like he's holding forth in an I'm-talkin'-here way." pic.twitter.com/IzFrifL6o8 — David Roth (@david_j_roth) June 25, 2017

"But the real low point for me came in '97" pic.twitter.com/9fJKKI4RfJ — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) June 23, 2017

I swear this gorilla is lecturing them on the revolution led by the great Caesar pic.twitter.com/PLmSD4QeoD — Dungeness Crab (@Puchache_) June 26, 2017

So I said to myself, "if this can happen to Harambe, it could happen to me" pic.twitter.com/B0KhT3izMy — pat tobin (@tastefactory) June 25, 2017

People think this Gorilla is giving a Ted Talk but he's actually practicing for his Comedy Central half hour. pic.twitter.com/qgfuNX11Mj — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) June 26, 2017