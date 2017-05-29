A female zookeeper has been killed after a tiger entered the enclosure she was in.

Visitors were evacuated from Hamerton Zoo Park in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, a little before midday on Monday.

Police were called to the attraction at 11.15am to reports of a serious incident, while a Magpas air ambulance was on the scene 20 minutes later.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said on Facebook: