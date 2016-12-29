In another tragic Hollywood coincide, it has emerged that Zsa Zsa Gabor’s son has died, following a motorcycle accident in which he was injured, on the same day as his mother passed away.

While the entertainment world still rocks from the news of Debbie Reynolds’ death just one day after that of her daughter Carrie Fisher, the death has been reported of Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, following a motorbike crash on 18 December.

Oliver was the adopted son of show business legend Zsa Zsa, who sadly passed away on the same day as his accident, at the age of 99.

His brother Marcus left a tribute to his brother on Instagram...