Why We Need A Vagina Museum

After learning that there is a penis museum in Iceland, but no vagina museum anywhere in the world, Florence Schechter decided she needed to make one. In this vlog, Florence talks discusses the reservations people have when talking about vaginas, the huge bias there is in science when researching sex organs and why we ultimately need a vagina museum.

If you're interested in finding out more about the vagina museum you can visit their website or Facebook page and if you would like to help fund its creation you can donate here.