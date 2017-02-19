Why Questioning Trump's Mental Health Has Set Us Back Years

Psychiatrists in the US are questioning Donald Trump's mental and emotional stability. By doing so they have broken a long-standing rule that experts shouldn't 'diagnose' someone - including a public figure - unless they have evaluated them in person. They certainly shouldn't announce it in public. It's the latest big gun to be rolled out to attack a controversial president, but it is in danger of setting perceptions of mental health back several years.

Campaigners have long been trying to break the taboo surrounding mental health issues. Most people suffer problems with varying degrees at some point in their lives. After all, who and what is 'normal'? In reality, struggles with mental health are the norm and the challenge has been to stop it being defined as 'sick', 'peculiar' or 'mad'. We seemed to be getting there and then along came Trump.

A clown. A madman. A DANGEROUS madman. A power-crazed narcissist unfit to run a country. It's very easy to call someone you don't like names. But with this latest onslaught on Trump comes the label of 'mental illness'. Labels are very neat and stick easily. They're also very convenient for applying not just to one person but to a large group of people - the process of tarring with the same unsubtle brush. If you suffer from mental health issues then you're now as 'bonkers' as Trump. You shouldn't be trusted because you are unhinged. You might not be President of the United States but are you sure you can handle the responsibility of your desk job? Should your employers be worried? Maybe you should be sacked.

The trouble is that Trump has never had the world's sympathy or affection. If Barack Obama had been perceived as displaying signs of mental illness then would it have been treated sensitively? I suspect so. If a man like Obama could suffer then anyone could - it's normal and we could all have opened up about our own struggles without fear of judgement. But if Trump is now the poster boy of poor mental well-being then for god's sake keep your mouth shut or you'll be carted off with him.

I have no sympathy for Trump. He's a disaster as a President because he's not a politician. This is not about feeling sorry for him. What this is about is witnessing the giant leap backwards as psychiatrists and the media sling mental illness at someone as an insult, as a way to bring them down.

The worst thing US psychiatrists have done is not to break with their principles - it's to forget their responsibility to everyone who suffers from mental issues to not perpetuate the stigma. And that is far more unethical.