In this week's 'Into It', the team are taking a closer look at Channel 5's plans to make the new series of 'Big Brother' a "social experiment" that will showcase the diverse nature of UK society in 2017.

Will it be an interesting look at the ongoing debates in contemporary Britain, or just another excuse to have the same old arguments over and over again?

They're also responding to comments from Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis, who is calling for greater representation of women at music festivals, and recalling some of their favourite instances of popstars giving acting a go (with a special mention to the oft-overlooked Beyoncé classic, 'Obsessed').

Plus, it wouldn't be 'Into It' without a closing quiz, and in this episode, the team are using Harry Styles' new album as an excuse to test their knowledge of past boyband stars who've gone it alone, to varying stages of success. Not everyone can be a Justin Timberlake or Robbie Williams - just ask Mark Owen.

All this and more in the new episode 'Into It', which you can listen to above, or click here to subscribe on the iTunes store.