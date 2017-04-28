'Into It' Podcast: 'Emmerdale' Rape Complaints, 'Star Wars' Gay Romance Rumours And Madonna Biopic Drama

In the new episode of 'Into It', the team is debating whether the idea of a TV watershed is outdated, in light of the complaints from 'Emmerdale' viewers over a polarising rape scene which aired earlier this week.

They're also discussing whether movie bosses behind sagas like 'Star Wars' should cave to fan theories, and sharing their views on Madonna's latest Instagram beef with the creators of an upcoming biopic about her life.

Plus, 20 years on from Katrina and the Waves' victory in the Eurovision Song Contest, they're testing their knowledge of the UK's entrants from the past two decades, and how close to the top spot they managed to get.

All this and more in episode 15 of 'Into It', which you can listen to in full above, or click here to subscribe on iTunes.