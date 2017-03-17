'Into It' Podcast: 'Great British Bake Off' News, Dark Soap Storylines And 'Love' Series 3

In this week's 'Into It', the team pick apart the two biggest announcements of the week: one shocking (Noel Fielding stepping into Mel and Sue's presenting shoes on 'Great British Bake Off') and one not-so-shocking (Ed Sheeran headlining at this year's Glastonbury).

They're also discussing the positive effect soaps can have when they tackle heavy subjects, as 'Coronation Street' is with Bethany Platt's current story arc, and mull over whether unlikeable characters are spoiling their enjoyment of sitcoms.

Plus, there's the usual chaos in the quiz of the week, which centres around the pop comeback everyone's been waiting for.

All this and so much more in the latest episode of 'Into It', which you can listen to above, or click here to subscribe on iTunes.