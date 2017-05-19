THE BLOG

'Into It' Podcast: Piers Morgan's Man-ologues, Problematic TV Commissions, And Chiam's Oversharing

19/05/2017 17:34
Into It HuffPost UK's entertainment podcast

In this week's 'Into It', the team are asking whether Piers Morgan has gone too far this time with his comments on gender identity. Do 'Good Morning Britain' bosses have a responsibility to rein him in, or are they just pleased he's bringing in the ratings?

They're also taking a closer look at reports ITV is set to launch a new show called 'Ladiators' to find the 'Ultimate Lad', addressing whether a show like this has a place in the schedules in 2017, as well as remembering some other questionable TV commissions.

Chiam are also on the agenda, after Liam Payne made a string of revelations about his relationship with Cheryl while on the promo trail for his new single. Are his admissions all a bit cringe? Or is he simply in love?

And of course, it wouldn't be 'Into It' without a quiz, and this week the team's knowledge of diss tracks is put to the test, following the release of Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish', which reportedly takes aim at a certain Taylor Swift.

All this and more in the new episode 'Into It', which you can listen to above, or click here to subscribe on the iTunes store.

