'Into It' Podcast: Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do', 'Great British Bake Off' New Series And Daytime TV Madness

With Taylor Swift making a bold return to the pop scene with her divisive new single 'Look What You Made Me Do', this week the 'Into It' team are taking a closer look at her comeback and deciding whether her current approach is the right one to bag her another hit.

They're also looking ahead to the new series of 'Great British Bake Off', which launches next week, and deciding exactly what it is they want Channel 4 to deliver in their first episode.

Plus, as daytime TV takes a turn for the weird, they're reflecting on some of their favourite moments from shows like 'Loose Women' and 'This Morning', before this week's quiz, which takes a look back at the winners at the MTV Video Music Awards in years gone by.

