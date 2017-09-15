All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • Into It HuffPost UK's entertainment podcast
    THE BLOG

    'Into It' Podcast: 'Strictly Come Dancing' Same-Sex Controversy, 'EastEnders' Needs Some Older Stars And 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' Is Back

    15/09/2017 15:48 BST | Updated 15/09/2017 15:49 BST

    The 'Into It' team is discussing the 'Strictly Come Dancing' issue that's had everyone talking this week, namely the lack of same-sex couples, and the unfair criticism Susan Calman has received over her decision to dance with male professional Kevin Clifton.

    With the 'Fifty Shades Freed' trailer having now debuted, they're also looking ahead to the final film in the BDSM-infused trilogy, and reflecting on some of their favourite film guilty pleasures.

    Plus, as Dean Gaffney says it's time to introduce some more older characters to Albert Square, they're reflecting on whether elderly people are fairly represented in soap - and testing their knowledge of a few of the most beloved veteran soap actors from British telly.

    All this and more in the latest episode of 'Into It', which you can listen to above, or click here to subscribe on the Apple Podcasts store.

    MORE:into itStrictly Come Dancingeastenderskevin cliftonsusan calmanFifty Shades Freedfifty shades of grey

    Conversations