The 'Into It' team is discussing the 'Strictly Come Dancing' issue that's had everyone talking this week, namely the lack of same-sex couples, and the unfair criticism Susan Calman has received over her decision to dance with male professional Kevin Clifton.

With the 'Fifty Shades Freed' trailer having now debuted, they're also looking ahead to the final film in the BDSM-infused trilogy, and reflecting on some of their favourite film guilty pleasures.

Plus, as Dean Gaffney says it's time to introduce some more older characters to Albert Square, they're reflecting on whether elderly people are fairly represented in soap - and testing their knowledge of a few of the most beloved veteran soap actors from British telly.

All this and more in the latest episode of 'Into It'