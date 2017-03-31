All Sections
    'Into It' Podcast: 'Loose Women' Keep Schtum About Brexit Vote, 'TOWIE' Star Faces Racism Scandal And Ricky Gervais Sparks (Another) Debate

    31/03/2017 17:44 BST | Updated 31/03/2017 17:47 BST

    In this week's 'Into It', the team discusses some of the week's most controversial news stories, including 'TOWIE' star Chris Clark's racism scandal and the discussion ignited by Ricky Gervais about whether there's ever a limit to what's acceptable in comedy.

    Plus, they debate how much a celebrity's political leanings can affect the public's opinion of them and, to lighten the mood, test their knowledge in what just might be the most bizarre 'Into It' quiz yet.

    Let's just say, it involves Susan Boyle, April Fool's Day and several cries of, "fake news".

    All this and more in the latest episode of 'Into It', which you can listen to above, or click here to subscribe on iTunes.

