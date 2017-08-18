With half of the 'Strictly Come Dancing' line-up having now been revealed, the 'Into It' team is looking ahead to this year's series and making some predictions about what's about to play it out on the dance floor.

After a week of ups and downs for Sarah Harding on 'Celebrity Big Brother', they're also discussing what's next for her once she's left the house, as well as delving into some of the most highly-publicised celebrity feuds of all time.

Plus, with certain media outlets suggesting the new 'Strictly' contestants are a little less A-list than recent years, this week's quiz allows you to get to know the celebs a little better.

All this and more in the new episode of 'Into It', which you can listen to above or click here to subscribe on the Apple Podcasts store.