Spoken word artist Isaiah Hull performs his poem Bled Nose Day in an exclusive vlog for HuffPost UK.

He is writing a poem which has been commissioned by Contains Strong Language - and he will perform this on BBC Radio 2 Jo Whiley's show on National Poetry Day (Thursday 28 September).

Contains Strong Language is a brand new national poetry and spoken word festival, taking place in Hull, UK City of Culture from National Poetry Day, 28 September - 1 October. Nearly 70 events will be held in the city, alongside extensive TV and Radio coverage on the BBC. Most of the tickets are free, and available to book on Hull 2017's website.