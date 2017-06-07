People With Learning Disablities Must Be Heard

Ismail Kaji is Parliamentary Affairs Assistant at Mencap. In this vlog for HuffPost UK, Ismail blogs on why it's essential the voices of those with learning disabilites are heard in the election.

'Everybody' is HuffPost UK's celebration of all bodies with a big focus on disability and invisible illness. The section hopes to empower and redefine attitudes to identity, lifestyle and ability in 2017 and beyond. It will focus on what it's like to live with a disability or invisible illness, as well as the challenges people may face and how they overcome them.