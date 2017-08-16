Why I Want To Put A Mental Health Gym On The High Street





James Routledge is founder of Sanctus, a group hoping to change perception of mental health and, in time, create the world's first high street 'mental health gym'.

In this vlog for HuffPost UK, James talks about his struggles with his own mental health, and how his experience inspired him to found Sanctus to make a difference and broaden acceptance of mental health issues, and why we should take our mental health as seriously as our physical health.

For more information on James and Sanctus' work, click here.