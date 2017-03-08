All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • THE BLOG

    On IWD We Must Remember Why We Need More Women In Power

    08/03/2017 07:14 GMT | Updated 08/03/2018 10:12 GMT


    all women everywhere

    Jess Phillips is the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, elected in May 2015, and author of Everywoman: One Woman's Truth About Speaking The Truth. Here, she vlogs as part of The Huffington Post UK's All Women Everywhere project on representation of women in Parliament, the women politicians who changed the world for young girls like her, and why we need more women in power.

    HuffPost UK is running a month-long project in March called All Women Everywhere, providing a platform to reflect the diverse mix of female experience and voices in Britain today

    Through blogs, features and video, we'll be exploring the issues facing women specific to their age, ethnicity, social status, sexuality and gender identity. If you'd like to blog on our platform around these topics, email ukblogteam@huffingtonpost.com

    MORE:all women everywherewomenjess phillipsLabour partyinternational women's day