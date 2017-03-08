On IWD We Must Remember Why We Need More Women In Power





Jess Phillips is the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, elected in May 2015, and author of Everywoman: One Woman's Truth About Speaking The Truth. Here, she vlogs as part of The Huffington Post UK's All Women Everywhere project on representation of women in Parliament, the women politicians who changed the world for young girls like her, and why we need more women in power.

HuffPost UK is running a month-long project in March called All Women Everywhere, providing a platform to reflect the diverse mix of female experience and voices in Britain today

