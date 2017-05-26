Letters Do Not Bring Good News. Just Bad News, In Good English

John Akinde performs his poem Letters in an exclusive vlog for HuffPost UK. In it he touches on how a letter took away the place he called home in the name of gentrification, how letters tell him what money he owes, where to be, and that he needs to vote. However, he doesn't ever get a letter telling him who represents him.

