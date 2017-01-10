Whenever I Visit Hospitals And Prison Services I Get Angry - People Are Not Getting The Mental Health Support They Need

Jonny Benjamin, the award-winning mental health campaigner, author, speaker and producer, was awarded a MBE in the Queen's 2017 New Year Honors List. He vlogs for the Huffington Post on what it felt like when he found out he was getting an MBE, his achievements over the last year and what he wants 2017 to bring - including mental health education in schools.
Jonny is running the London marathon this year with Neil Laybourn, who you might remember from the Find Mike campaign. They are raising money for Heads Together, you can donate here.
