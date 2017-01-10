Though some politicians hate to admit it, the job market is still in a slump and moving at a slower pace than they would hope. For this reason many Americans have turned to the world of temping to pay the bills, until something permanent materializes. According to the American Staffing Association, "Staffing jobs in the week ending 12/25/2016 increased 4.63% from the prior year" This is a good source of side income and for many has become a foot in the door to permanent work. Unfortunately, like anything else there is a good and bad side to it also. Therefore, in order to utilize this outlet to your advantage a person needs to remain mentally conscious of the following tips much view as the downside of temping.

1. You're temporary help until told otherwise- This is the hardest thing for some temps to tattoo into their memory bank. I know finally gaining work after an employment slump feels great, but remember temp work is just that temporary. Frankly stated, you're there to help them do XZY assignment until they say leave. It doesn't mean you will not eventually go permanent, but it doesn't mean you will either. I was guilty of this level of thinking myself when I was in the temporary pool. I would get an assignment lasting XYZ amount of time, and while everyone else was looking for a permanent position I stayed true to the temp job, and put my search on hold. Only to receive a thank you and see you around as I walked out the door into cold air, back on the market.

I do not fault the agency or employer this was my own doing. Why? I forgot the rule I am speaking above and it cost me dearly. With that being said remember the golden rule, "Until they offer you that permanent spot that job can end tomorrow". Therefore, do your job with competence, while looking for permanent work on the side. When something else comes along remember to give the agency a minimum of seven days' notice before moving on. It says a lot about your character and should you need to come back, you will have a rehire status.

2. The Agency works for the company NOT YOU. As the old saying goes, "people know what side their bread is buttered on"; therefore always remember the agency works for the company, and you work for them. It can be painful to accept but temps come a dime a dozen in this economy. A manager can fire a temp at 8:00 AM and have someone else sitting at their desk before noon. With that being said, it's always wise to choose your words and actions carefully on the job. Never assume your recruiter will automatically side with you when it comes to differences with management on your job. Also, be careful with your wording in regards to your feelings about the assignment, especially if you need the check. The perfect example of this occurred with someone close to me. This person received a phone call from an agency she registered with a few months prior. The recruiter wanted to know if this person was working and stated the following, "I do not have a job for you, but I spoke with someone I just placed and she told me she doesn't like the job. Therefore, I am calling around for potential recruits in the event I have to replace her." Guess what? This person was taking a drug test and getting finger printed the next day for this woman's job, a job she didn't quit as of yet.

With that being said, always remain cautious of your wording with people period, especially when it comes to these types of assignments. By no means am I encouraging anyone to quit a temp assignment, especially if this source of income is needed for survival. What I am saying is this, instead of calling the recruiter badmouthing the very company that pays both your salaries; keep your negative comments to yourself. Never give people cause to use something against you, or cause them to think twice before hiring you again. If asked how you like the job & you hate it, a generic answer can get you over the hump until something better comes along. For example, "I am new to the company and slowing gaining my bearings on this job. In time will be able to give a more in-depth answer, but as the newbie, this is where I stand" The wording can be changed around but you get the jest.

3. KEEP YOUR HATE LIST IN PENCIL. Temp assignments change like the weather and so do recruiters. Therefore, if someone isn't handling your account up to your standards, or has a negative attitude it's best to keep those feelings inside, instead of giving them the what for. It might make you feel good at first, but those feels will sour quickly if faced with that person again at another agency. Or worse, they gain employment within the corporate sector, and sitting behind the desk at your interview for employment. #KeepItPositive#

In closing, by no means am I writing this to bash the staffing agency. I temped for a number of years, and have met my share of good recruiters out here working hard. This is just a listing of certain things people need to be mindful of when working a temp assignment..

