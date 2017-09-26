Together, Let's Show Domestic Abuse The Red Card

Football is part of our national culture, it brings people together and is enjoyed by millions of men, women and children every week. It's horrifying then to see some football fans give the 'beautiful game' a bad reputation, with the latest statistics revealing that incidents of domestic abuse surge by as much as 60% around big football fixtures.

It has been widely publicised by the police that incidents of domestic violence rise by more than a third when England lose during the World Cup. But it is extremely alarming to see that this increase is a trend throughout the football season, with latest reports suggesting that Britain's biggest derby games lead to an average 21% increase incidents of domestic abuse, soaring by as much as 60% during some games over the last two seasons.

It goes without question that football does not cause domestic abuse: it is individual perpetrators who exert power and control over their victims who are responsible and should be held to account. But football does have a problem with sexist attitudes and behaviour from both fans and players, which create an environment where women are belittled and objectified. This everyday sexism creates a culture where it is ok for men to demean, objectify and intimidate women, reinforcing the inequality women face in all aspects of their daily lives and normalising some of the attitudes at the heart of abuse.

On top of the everyday sexism of some football fans is the flippant treatment of high profile footballers, like George Best and Ched Evans to name two well-known examples, who perpetrate violence against women. It was only a couple of weeks ago that the Bayern Munich and France international Kingsley Coman was fined just €5,000, mere pocket money to a footballer who reputedly earns €70,000 a week, and the symbolic compensation of just €1 to his former girlfriend when he was found guilty of attacking her on two occasions.

International footballers are often held up as role models in our society and yet lenient fines like this send out a very dangerous message, completely undermining the lasting pain domestic abuse causes to survivors and downplaying the severity of the crime. It suggests these crimes are trivial and that as a star player you can get away with it with very little punishment. What kind of example does that set for the young boys who watch these players week in week out, who idolise these men, getting their name printed on the back of their replica shirts?

During the 2014 World Cup, there were a number of high-profile awareness campaigns to help tackle domestic abuse in football. Among them was our Football United Against Domestic Violence campaign in partnership with the FA, the Premier League, BT Sport, the Minister of State, and the Association of Chief Police Officers, to call out the sexist behaviour and attitudes that underpin violence against women and girls. The aim was to send out the message that there is no place for violence in football whether on or off the pitch.

We evidently still urgently need the Football Community to stand with us against all forms of abuse towards women throughout the season, whatever the weather, if we are going tackle domestic abuse in football once and for all. We want to see the Football Community take a robust, zero-tolerance approach to tackling sexism and misogyny in all areas of the sport and work with us to ensure perpetrators are held to account. Together we can send out the message that domestic abuse should never be tolerated and has no place in our society. Together, let's show domestic abuse the red card.