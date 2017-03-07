Dear Body,

Throughout my life, you have always been there... loving and supporting me, working hard, never giving up on me (even at times when I have felt like giving up on you), being so resilient, adaptable, courageous and strong. I have never stopped to think how brilliant and amazing you are, let alone thank you for it. I guess I took you for granted.

I can't ever remember as a child thinking you were any different to anybody else's body? From as long as I can remember, I have always known I am more than this physicality, more than this flesh and bone. Maybe this is why I never saw you as disabled? What kind of word is that anyway? It certainly does not define you, not one inch. Sounds more like a robot than a human being.

My soul, my true self, my authentic self, all-knowing self, my higher self is whole and complete.

Intuitively, I have always believed in the power of the mind and knew if you believe you can do it, then you can do it.

Mum always said I was fearless and Dad made sure I was. As a little girl, I remember saying I wanted to 'swim like a swan'. The words 'I can't' never came into my mind. We learned to swim so effortlessly, together we cracked riding a bike age five without stabilizers, at age ten I received Honours in Modern and jazz in my dancing exams and I was on the school Netball team.

Having one hand was never a hindrance; my little arm - you are part of me like every other part is.

Early teenage years were tough. I never realised at the time, but looking back I can see our relationship broke down. It upsets me thinking about it because we were so tight; I thought nothing could ever come between us. I didn't like you anymore. I hated you. And to think I once thought of you as being so grand, so magical, so beautiful. I would lie down at night and wish I could grow another hand. How stupid and disrespectful of me. After everything we had been through and everything we had done together. I let you down and I am sorry. If only I knew then what I knew now.

You, my body are the reason why I have the privilege of helping other people to see the magnificence of their own body.

You, my body are the reason why I am helping to change the way the world sees beauty.

You, my body are the reason why I am committed to making a positive difference in the fashion industry.

You, my body are the reason why I am dispelling myths and stereotypes about disability.

You, my body are not disabled; it is the attitudes of society that are disabling.

I am proud of you - my weird, wonderful, unique, different, strong, capable, precious, imperfect, flawed and fantastic body.

I chose you and you chose me for a reason. We were destined to be together. You never fail to amaze me.

You grew my beautiful son inside that amazing womb of yours, sustaining him, giving him life, without any effort, you just knew what to do naturally.

You, my body, like all women's bodies are so mystical and divine.

Childbirth... now that was a test on our relationship! I can't explain how proud I am of you for getting us through it. When I exhausted myself emotionally and mentally, you continued to push us beyond the limit. I thought I couldn't do it, but you were adamant we could - and so we did. Breastfeeding... no-one tells you how draining, testing and hard it is.

Mentally, I wanted to give up a hundred times. I broke down more than once. I never thought I would be breastfeeding into toddler-hood, but we are still going strong and what a beautiful bond to share with my son. You, my clever body produces milk - now that is a superpower!

As a mum, you astound me even more. I remember the early days so well. Holding Jenson on my hip with my left arm, cooking with my right hand and using my mouth as a second hand (something we have always done). To me that is 'normal', but it isn't. It is incredible. Incredible how strong, resilient, adaptable and determined you are.

I will never let you down again, I promise. I love you.

Where there is love there is joy, peace, truth, abundance, hope, excitement, gratitude, fulfilment, kindness, laughter, happiness, positivity, compassion, freedom and forgiveness.

Throughout our life we will go through many changes, I want you to know I am there with you every step of the way.

I want every person to recognise the caterpillar and butterfly in themselves.

Weird, wonderful, beautiful and strange, ready to grow, change and transform.

Embrace and celebrate your difference and uniqueness, it is the very thing that makes you so

Beautiful - Spread your wings and fly.

#DearBody - pass it on to your friends and ask them to write a letter to their body. Send your letters to me with a photo of yourself info@kellyknox.com.

This is a celebration and appreciation of your beautiful, amazing, fabulous body.

I believe it is every girl's birthright to grow up confidently in their own skin and continue to feel body positive into womanhood.

I will publish a selection on my website and my Instagram and twitter. @itskellyknox