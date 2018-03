In the poem Punchline, performed exclusively for HuffPost UK here, spoken-word artist KReimer talks about cuts to mental health services and how hard it is to get help.

This vlog is part of our Election Outspoken series, in which seven spoken word artists talk about the issues important to them. To watch the rest visit our dedicated page.

You can see more spoken word, comedy and gig theatre at this year's The Last Word festival at the Roundhouse, including the Poetry Slam Final on 8 June.