Last year 45 year old father of two, Lloyd Pinder, was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer. He was told that he has 5-10 years to live. However, he is hopeful that he can live for another 20. Here he vlogs about his diagnosis, the impact it has had on his family and what he is doing to ensure no man ends up in the same situation as him.

This June, Lloyd is Marching for Men for Prostate Cancer UK with his wife and two young girls. To join him visit: www.marchformen.org