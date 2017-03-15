Our Lacking Maternal Mental Health Care Is Leaving Vulnerable Mothers With Nowhere To Turn





Luciana Berger is the Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree and president of Labour's Campaign for Mental Health. In this vlog for The Huffington Post UK, filmed on International Women's Day, Luciana talks about the importance of caring for women's mental health as they go through pregnancy and childbirth, bereavement care for parents who lose their children, and why we cannot let mums feel like they have nowhere to turn.

HuffPost UK is running a month-long project in March called All Women Everywhere, providing a platform to reflect the diverse mix of female experience and voices in Britain today

Through blogs, features and video, we'll be exploring the issues facing women specific to their age, ethnicity, social status, sexuality and gender identity. If you'd like to blog on our platform around these topics, email ukblogteam@huffingtonpost.com