My Teenage Diary: A 20th Anniversary Tribute

My name is Lucy. I live in London and I'm a Mum of Two.

It's 20 years since my 16th birthday and to mark the occasion I have decided to blog a year of my teenage diary. It's a heartfelt tribute to the innocence of youth. At 16 I was an ingenue and a hopeless romantic. I was always in love. I loved with abandon, in great quantities and with huge generosity. But it was always unrequited and boyfriends persistently eluded me.

So I kept myself busy writing in my diary and writing up homework. The universe rewarded me with good grades as well as a Happy Ending of Epic Proportions on the last day of school (thank you, universe). And the diary that I turned to so diligently has survived to tell the tale of one teenage girl's attempts to find true love and her place in the world, in the nineties.

For My Teenage Self. A Tribute.

1. My 16th birthday party - 22 September 1997

Dear Diary,

Yesterday I had my 16th birthday party. It was in my back garden from 7pm - Midnight. It was fancy dress, the music was really loud and it was so much fun. I plucked up the courage to dance with Andrew and it honestly felt amazing. It must have been so obvious that I'm totally in love with him. But then he kissed Kate! I cried, of course, and Vicky told Andrew to redeem himself. When I had (finally) recovered he came over and explained:

1. The kiss with Kate meant nothing.

2. He thought that I was going out with Nick so I couldn't have fancied him. (AS IF I am going out with anyone!)

3. He was sorry that he'd ruined my evening.

Andrew then proceeded to dance the next four songs with Kate. Practically stuck to her, may I add. I danced with Ian, who is such a darling. Our dance lasted one and a half songs and it was so gentle - I almost fell asleep on his shoulder. I then asked Andrew for a chat. I told him that I liked him and that I didn't know what to do about the whole Kate thing. He suggested we 'leave it' which kind-of had been my idea too. Then we promised to stay friends.

Then it was time to leave. I hugged everyone goodbye but saved a kiss (on the cheek) for Andrew. Nick and Ed both kissed me goodbye - which I though was just great! My parents are now away and Sarah is coming over, so I'd better go and tidy my room

XOXO

2. The Andrew Situation - 24 September 1997

OK today was the first day back at school since the party and the whole Andrew thing. And what can I say? It was shit. I'm sorry that I have to start this diary with such depressing crap.

My day

1. There are like a million new couples in my year at school and they are all obsessed with each other.

2. I ignored Kate in Maths.

3. Kate spent the whole of break with Andrew.

4. We had P.S.E. in the IT Labs and I shared my sorrows with Becky and half of the class (including Will, Andrew's best mate).

It's been a rubbish day but I've decided that if Andrew doesn't want me then it is his loss. When I see him in English tomorrow, I'll just stay natural and sexy. I mustn't hate Kate, it's not her fault she loves him.

Ooh my favourite song is on the radio (SASH - Stay)

Anyway, if I do decide to make a fuss, then yes I will fight for him. But then again he's not worth it!

I still totally love Michael Hutchence by the way. Yes he's old but he is a GOD!

XOXO

3. The fax machine - 12 October 1997

Dear Diary,

Quite a lot has happened since I wrote last. But it is 11pm and I have school tomorrow so in summary:

1. Andrew is going out with Kate.

2. I've made up with Kate.

3. Em and I have sussed out the fax machine and have exchanged several urgent faxes this evening. Sweetie, dahling. So Ab Fab.

XOXO

4. Friday night - 28 October 1997

Dear Diary,

Finally something exciting to write about! I don't want this entry to make me sound like a little hussy. The fact is, I'm 16 and I never seem to get the opportunity to do anything remotely wild with boys. As of last Friday night, that has now changed. Hooray! I have not had sex, don't panic.

Vicky, John, Nick and I spent Friday night at John's house. It was so much fun. We had some vodka etc. Nick was quite drunk and he led me into John's bedroom eeek! (John and Vicky were having fun in the Living Room). Nick and I started pashing on the bed. Then on the chair and then on John's furry rug! Vicky and I ended up staying the night and in the morning we woke up in John's parents' bed. I was still wearing my black Levis, pink mohair cardigan and Vicky's Lilac push up bra.

We left promptly at 10am and went to Camden Market. I bought a gorgeous white fur coat and a pair of pinstripe trousers (only to discover that the trousers are Dry Clean Only. Bummer!)

XOXO

Thank you for reading! Back next week.