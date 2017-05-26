Money Can't Buy You Happiness Say The Ringmasters

Writer and comedy performer Madi Maxwell-Libby performs her poem Kids, Coins, Cuts in a vlog for HuffPost UK. In it, she speaks about the severe inequality in our society today, benefit cuts and the children left behind.

This vlog is part of our Election Outspoken series, in which seven spoken word artists talk about the issues important to them. To watch the rest visit our dedicated page.

