Women Must Support Each Other Whenever The Opportunity Arises

Michelle Thomas made international headlines in 2015 when a blog she wrote about the abuse she received on a date was read by more than 400,000 people.

Since then she has worked in live comedy, opera, theatre and television. Here she vlogs for The Huffington Post UK on why women need to look out for one another and the power of sisterhood - especially when it comes to confidence.

Michelle can be found on Instagram at @msmthomas and Twitter @Onepoundstories. For more info about what she is up to, take a look at her website.

HuffPost UK is running a month-long project in March called All Women Everywhere, providing a platform to reflect the diverse mix of female experience and voices in Britain today

Through blogs, features and video, we'll be exploring the issues facing women specific to their age, ethnicity, social status, sexuality and gender identity. If you'd like to blog on our platform around these topics, email ukblogteam@huffingtonpost.com