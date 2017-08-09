Floyd Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor Prediction

It's the fight that's captured the world's mainstream media attention more than any other since Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao in May of 2015.

Over two years on, another whale of a pay per view event is on the horizon, all be it not a competitive boxing match of any kind.

But, having said that, a spectacle while it lasts that should prove to be more entertaining than 2015's Mayweather vs Pacquiao let down, and at least for this writer's buck - a bout that should end in a stoppage.

How does this thing, this coming together of two combat sports marketing geniuses play out in reality though? When actual fists start flying and social media bull stops?

Lets try to take a logical look.

As the old adage goes - styles make fights.

Those trying to give McGregor any sort of chance have mentioned that he'll enjoy a slight reach advantage and that he's a southpaw.

Neither will matter, though.

We know from now ex-sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi that McGregor was trying to ruff him up on the inside at times during their spars.

McGregor has also put on some significant bulk ahead of the fight. He's not unwise enough to think he can stand on the outside and outbox Mayweather.

He'll look to make things as rough and as awkward as he can and make those old legs of Mayweather work in as physical an affair as possible.

Expect the beginning of the fight to proceed along those lines with Mayweather adapting to what's in front of him and jostling for position to get his timing of the Irishman down - nailing him with counter punches as 'Mystic Mac' tries to close the distance.

As the fight progresses something tells me that Mayweather will look to break McGregor down with body punches. Particularly if the Irishman continues to try to get up close.

Remember Mayweather's fight with Ricky Hatton all those years ago?

Mayweather is no slouch when it comes to fighting on the inside. It wouldn't surprise me if body punches are a secret weapon up the Mayweather sleeve for this one.

He'll know McGregor has never gone anywhere near twelve three minute rounds before in a competitive fight too.

Body punching will slow McGregor down. He'll never have been worked to the body before as precisely as Mayweather will.

Coming down the stretch of the fight, I'd expect Mayweather to close the show somewhere in the mid rounds.

Perhaps between rounds 6-8. Body shots and vicious lead right hand counters will have winded and busted McGregor up by this point.

It's hard to say what the finishing blow could be, though.

I suspect it won't be a straight knockout - more a culmination of damage that the brave Conor McGregor will no longer be able to take - prompting either a referee stoppage or a towel to be thrown in to save him for another day on his way back to his own sport of MMA.