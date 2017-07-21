Five Reasons McGregor Will Not Beat Mayweather

It's the fight the world is talking about and while it no doubt will be an entertaining event and build-up (and overall good for boxing), a competitive boxing match it will not.

Here's why.

Skill

Skills pay the bills in boxing.

Floyd Mayweather is considered the best defensive pure boxer of all time and the best pugilist of his particular generation.

Conor McGregor might have an impressive stand up game within MMA, but even in his own sport, he has shown time and time again that he's there to be hit.

Often caught blocking punches with his face in fights against Nate Diaz and Chad Mendez, the razor sharp boxing skills of Floyd Mayweather will brutally expose these boxing skills with each round that passes.

Experience

The say the hours of repetition of one's craft is what ultimately sets apart the best from the average.

The hours that are put in day after day, week after week, month after month and year after year go along way to honing talent in any walk of life.

Floyd Mayweather has been boxing since he's been a kid. He's reached the pinnacle of the amateur and professional game over a long, long period of time.

A lifetime no less.

To put things into perspective, on August 26th Irishman Conor McGregor will walk into a professional boxing ring for the very first time in his life.

Apples and Oranges

Boxing and mixed martial arts are two completely different sports.

Comparing Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor as boxers is a bit like asking how would Tiger Woods do in basketball against Michael Jordan?

It doesn't make any sense.

Likewise, if Floyd ever jumped into the Octagon with Conor under MMA rules in the UFC he's likely have his legged kicked off within seconds.



Common Sense

Either way you slice it or dice it, there's no way McGregor can beat a man considered the best boxer of his generation.

Think about it, honestly, if boxing greats like Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao could barely land a glove on Floyd - how is a man making his pro debut expected to?

Styles Make Fights

In conclusion, if and it's a big if, you were to go way out there and give Conor a chance of pulling off the upset - consider their fight styles just for a second.

The boxers who have given Floyd any sort of trouble over the years have been the guys who have pushed the pace on him and made things uncomfortable.

Conor McGregor is a counter puncher by nature. One who throws very little punches per round too. Is he going to out counter punch Floyd?

Everyone loves an underdog and I like to believe in magic myself, but lets call a spade a spade.

I hope I'm proved wrong, though.

Expect plenty more controversy surrounding the fight between now and August 26th.