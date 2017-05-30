I Am Young, An Ex-Remainer And Live In A Red Safe Seat - Why Will I Be Voting Conservative?

'For the many not the few', 'Change Britain's future' and 'Forward together' are the buzz-words of the three big parties in their manifestos for the upcoming snap-election but behind the smoke and mirrors - which one is most supportive of young people who are the generation of tomorrow?

Although I am 18 years old, I believe that the so called "progressives"- Labour and the Liberal Democrats (previously the parties of the 'youth vote') no longer represent my values in this post-Brexit world. It is clear to me that my generation faces the biggest decision on 8 June, as we are the ones that will have to deal with the effects of the next administration's approach towards our exit from the EU which is more significant than any other issue in this election. Theresa May, in my opinion is the only candidate with the necessary skills to take us as a country through Brexit and beyond.

As a young voter, an important issue to me is the economy as I want our country to grow and prosper throughout my lifetime. Corbynomics doesn't add up! A maximum wage, nationalising energy companies and a tax on "aspiration" are absurd policies in the 21st century and represent a broken socialist ideology. 43% of 18-24 year olds voted Labour in 2015, a much higher percentage than any other age group. I will not be following the trend this year. I do not want a leader in Downing Street who believes in the abolition of our nuclear system that provides vital jobs across our country or a Prime Minister who wishes to raise taxes which in turn deters any investment into our country!

I also believe a strong education system benefits everyone in society- Theresa May's pledges to improve technical education to address our growing skills gap attracts me to the blue party. Whereas Labour's irrational spending plan looks at our education system through rose-tinted glasses. Economists use the term 'opportunity cost' to describe the money that you cannot use elsewhere when deciding to allocate funds to one area. Jeremy Corbyn's spending plans epitomise this - there just isn't enough money to do what he wants without driving up debts and taxes!

If I had the chance to vote in the EU referendum last year, I would've chose to stay as I believe strongly in free trade. However, we chose as a nation in a democratic process to leave and so that decision should be respected. Some on the "progressive" side talk of the Conservatives pursuing a 'hard Brexit', forgetting that Theresa May served in one of the most internationalist governments in the modern era under Cameron. I don't believe that there is such thing as a 'hard' or 'soft' deal, there is only the 'right' deal - and only the Conservatives can secure it.

My decision to vote Conservative is not just wholly ideological. Without sounding like a party-political broadcast, Theresa May is really the only credible contender for the job. This election is the most presidential ever and rightly so! Brexit means that our Prime Minister is almost solely responsible for our negotiation and so 2017 is not the time for a socialist revolution. We need a strong and experienced PM who knows how the system works. Jeremy Corbyn has little government experience and is merely a protester not a leader.

My one vote for the Conservatives in the 10,000-majority seat of Wythenshawe and Sale East will probably make little difference to the overall seat share in the House of Commons but my message to young people across the country who live in marginal seats is vote with your future mind. Do you really want excessively high taxes and a mounting national debt when you are working hard for your wage and your family? You need to make an informed decision on June 8th-a protester or an experienced leader. I know which one I'll be backing.