Why Eating According To Your DNA Is The Future

The Vita Mojo concept hit us like a lightening bolt. My oldest friend Stefan Cantoiu and I were eating out at one of the top hotel's in London, as a serial entrepreneur he'd returned to London from the USA and I was a Portfolio Manager in the City. We were both at a low ebb, we were burning the candle at both ends and our health was suffering - there seemed to be so many 'healthy food' restaurants out there yet not one treated their customers as individuals. We wanted kick start a movement - one which would allow customers to eat according to their needs. Vita Mojo was born that night.

The restaurant is a global first in that via an iPad in store, the app or from a personal computer customers are given the choice of over 9 billion meal combinations. The idea is that our taste preferences and nutritional needs vary not only from person to person but from day to day. Customers have the freedom to personalise by flavour, by ingredient, by quantity, by macronutrients (fat, carbs and protein), by diet, by goals, by mojo. Our pioneering work, intelligent software and propriety algorithm means we can use technology to get to know the customer and recommends a delicious combination, based on their own needs. As the software gets to learn their macros and tastes, it adjusts the quantities of the preferred ingredients to adapt to their requirements. The main secret ingredient is Paul Davies, he's a world renowned chef who was previously Head Chef at Tom's Kitchen and also worked at The Ham Yard Hotel - his attention to detail, desire for quality ingredients and world class recipes means that there is something for everyone, even the fussiest of eaters.

What I've always found fascinating is that one person can work out for an hour a day and eat very healthily but not notice any differences whereas someone else can tone up, loose weight and feel great. The science is all in their DNA. When we met with Avi Lasarow from DNA Fit we knew the landscape for eating out was going to change forever, not just in London but across the world. DNAFit, has been dubbed one of the most innovative companies of 2017 (ahead of NASA according to FastCompany). Your DNA influences the macro-nutrient components of your diet (low fat, high fat all dependent on your genes), as well as what ingredients you should have more or less of. Using this technology is the perfect partner for fitness training or those simply wanting to live a healthier, happier life. Each and every one of us is different and we should be eating to fuel our bodies in the best way possible for maximum output. Our customers who wish to take up the DNA Fit service will be given a DNA saliva test which will then be posted to their laboratories. When the results come back, Vita Mojo will create a tailor made programme based on DNA, goals and taste preferences.

