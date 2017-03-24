I Had FGM At Seven - But It Took 20 Years To Call Myself A Survivor

vdb_params="m.embeded=cms_video_plugin_uk.edit.huffpost.net" data-placeholder="//img.vidible.tv/prod/2017-03/24/58d4e1fe4d96935c76b8e963/58d4e2082fc1871f79be9a61_o_A_v2.jpg?w=1440&h=900">

Nimko Ali is a writer, FGM campaigner and co-founder of Daughters of Eve. A former refugee from Somaliland, Nimko is currently campaigning to raise £10,000 for mothers in her home country affected by FGM, following her work consulting on Call the Midwife's recent FGM storyline. For more information, or to donate, click here.

Here, as part of The Huffington Post UK's All Women Everywhere project, Nimko vlogs on her experience of FGM and on coming to terms with being a survivor.

