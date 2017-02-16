All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • Ollie Locke A maybe familiar, funny looking guy who loves comedy and writing about the world of a single guy in London
    THE BLOG

    I'm Looking For More Than Just A Hook-Up

    16/02/2017 08:58 GMT | Updated 16/02/2018 10:12 GMT

    Ollie Locke, star of Made in Chelsea, is used to having his love life played out on camera. In this vlog for The Huffington Post UK he talks about why this makes it hard to meet people, how online dating hasn't been working for him and his new venture, a dating app called Chappy.

    Ollie says that Chappy's mission is to provide gay men with a safe, welcoming and high quality platform to connect and date online. The app allows users to choose what they're looking for at the time - Mr Right or Mr Right Now.

    MORE:datingLGBT Livingmade in chelseaEntertainmentOnline Datingdating appsloverelationshipssex