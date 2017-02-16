I'm Looking For More Than Just A Hook-Up

Ollie Locke, star of Made in Chelsea, is used to having his love life played out on camera. In this vlog for The Huffington Post UK he talks about why this makes it hard to meet people, how online dating hasn't been working for him and his new venture, a dating app called Chappy.

Ollie says that Chappy's mission is to provide gay men with a safe, welcoming and high quality platform to connect and date online. The app allows users to choose what they're looking for at the time - Mr Right or Mr Right Now.