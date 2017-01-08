Ten Unexpected Highs Of Motherhood

January has sobered us up and stolen all our glitter. The once-adored and illuminated Christmas trees now lie naked and abandoned by the bins. The world is back to work and pavements pound with brand new runners. My news feed is full of New Year Resolutions that "all mothers should be making", guilt that I shouldn't be allowing myself to feel and tips for a healthier, fitter, happier 2017. I choose to glance at an email from a company who know the ages of my children, jolting a hazy memory of an airbrushed "Bounty woman" (an odd sight amongst labouring women, anxious partners and around-the-clock NHS staff) disturbing our post-birth recuperation, giving me forms to complete. I assumed she was part of the team and dutifully signed on the dotted line. Ink staining paper as post-birth blood stained the towels. This company now sends me an email saying that while"nursing a newborn", I can use "8 tricks to look beautiful before 8am", including using two different shades of mascara to widen my eyes... WTF!