I'm A Gay Middle Eastern Woman And Persecution Is Not What I Fear The Most





Rola is a PR professional from Edmonton, Canada, currently living in London, England. Her parents were both born and raised in Lebanon, meaning that she grew up completely immersed in Middle-Eastern lifestyle and culture.

Having experienced first hand the struggles and difficulties of being both from the Middle-East and identifying as gay, she hopes to shed light on the obstacles that those from the Middle-East face, especially women, when seeking a life alternative to that pre-determined.

In this vlog for HuffPost UK, Rola talks about why many Middle Eastern people struggle to come out to their families - not just for fear of persecution, but also for fear of how their families will react and be treated in their own communities.

