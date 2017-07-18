How Do You Make Change If You Have Nothing?





Ruth Daniel is the founder of a global grassroots music movement 'Un-Convention' and CEO of In Place of War, an organisation working with arts, creativity, culture and entrepreneurship in places of conflict across the world.

In this vlog for HuffPost UK, Ruth shows how young people can make change in their community when they have nothing, using hip-hop as a tool for change, drawing on examples from Medellin, Colombia and Gulu in Uganda.

