All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • THE BLOG

    How Do You Make Change If You Have Nothing?

    18/07/2017 16:12 BST | Updated 18/07/2017 16:12 BST


    Ruth Daniel is the founder of a global grassroots music movement 'Un-Convention' and CEO of In Place of War, an organisation working with arts, creativity, culture and entrepreneurship in places of conflict across the world.

    In this vlog for HuffPost UK, Ruth shows how young people can make change in their community when they have nothing, using hip-hop as a tool for change, drawing on examples from Medellin, Colombia and Gulu in Uganda.

    For more information on In Place of War and Ruth's work, visit the website here

    MORE:ruth danielipowin place of warartscultureimpactworldwhats working

    Conversations