From Class Clown To Comedy, I've Always Loved Making People Laugh





Seann Walsh is a stand-up comedian and actor from Brighton. He has sold out many-a-show, won numerous awards and has appeared on a range of television shows including Mock The Week and Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

Here, for The Huffington Post UK, he vlogs about the comedians that inspire him, his favourite joke and being the class clown.

Seann will be performing at An Evening Of Comedy for Teenage Cancer Trust at The Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday 29th March. He is currently on tour with his 'One For The Road' show. You can buy tickets here.