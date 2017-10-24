Why I Made A Necklace From My Labia





Last year Tracy Kiss underwent surgery to remove part of her labia after being told by a doctor that without surgery she would would face recurrent painful cysts. In this vlog, Tracy talks about her decision to preserve her labia in necklace form, what this life-changing surgery meant to her, and why we, as a society, need to be more open about our genitals.

By sharing her story, Tracy aims to inform and educate people about female circumcision in a bid to end genitalia suffering. She believes we should have freedom of choice over our bodies, and that everyone should have access to safe cosmetic surgeries and procedures. Tracy is also passionate about highlighting the need for stricter laws around FGM.

