Fearing For Our Children

25/05/2017 15:03
Zoe Clark-Coates CEO of The Mariposa Trust, Charity and Business Founder

Today my heart breaks for all the families who lost children and adults in the Manchester attack.

2017-05-24-1495620223-116001-manchester.jpg

Everyone connected to The Mariposa Trust knows about loss, and we would love to stop anyone else from knowing the pain of grief. I send all my love to anyone touched by this horrific act of evil.

So many of us are now left with questions... A big one for me is what we can say to our children who fear to live on a planet where terrorism is now a daily occurrence and how do we raise them to not live in fear?

2017-05-24-1495620254-6101431-child.jpg

I simply don't think there is a correct answer, we just have to keep talking, answer any questions our children may have and wrap them in love.

As an avid news watcher I am sad to say I have become almost accustomed to hearing of atrocities around the world, and perhaps this has made me a tad resilient. The Manchester attack feels very different... I feel shaken, I feel scared.

I am finding it difficult to focus on anything other than the details playing 24/7 on the rolling news. I keep asking myself why this has happened and why it has induced a deep fear within me? Is it because this was targeted at innocent children? I assume it is, even though children have never been immune or safe from attack, just look at Syria. But these are our children; this could have been my daughter, who is also eight and an avid Ariana Grande fan.

I hate living in a world where we are now expected to be constantly on high alert, where we have to consider is this a safe place to take my children. I have found myself walking different routes to avoid roads where people may mount the pavements in vehicles....yes...what was once simply a mode of transport is now a potential weapon. Sadly this is now our planet, and I certainly don't see it changing in the short term, so how can we move forward?

2017-05-24-1495620298-3550896-manchester3.jpg

As a mother I often find myself wanting to purchase an island so I can create a haven for my children. It has become a standing joke in our family that if we hear anything bad on the news, we shout bring on the island. I have most certainly known enough loss and seen way too much death; I yearn to keep my family safe. So what stops me from packing our bags and retreating to the woods? This quote is what stops me....

Fear does not stop death; it stops life.

We cannot hide from death, but we can run from life. What good is life if we are strangled by fear?

So do I choose to let fear control me? No, I don't, even though this means I need to battle with my mind.

I am acutely aware I have a choice every day. I can be bound by fear, or I can continue with life and commit to putting as much goodness into the world as possible.

2017-05-24-1495620362-9255669-manchester2.jpg

So my choice is this:

I will teach my girls to be careful, to always be observant, to listen to that small inner voice and if they sense anything maybe wrong, leave.

I will explain what to do in an emergency situation and then....

I will teach them to live.

I will encourage them to love deeply and to respect those around them.

I will show them how to make the world a better place....because everyone can make a difference.

For every evil person there are MANY more filled with light, and if we all radiate that light, darkness will not be able to hide.

(Photo's courtesy of Pixabay)

More:

Children Manchester Bombing 2017 Terrorism Parenting Motherhood
Comments
Fearing For Our Children

CONVERSATIONS